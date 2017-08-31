The Moto X4 Is Official: Resurrection of The X Series

It has been a long time waiting for the official launch of the Moto X4. And tonight, Lenovo (Motorola) has finally made it official. The launch of the Moto X4 can be termed the resurrection of the X series, but after a one year hiatus, things are no longer the same.

Moto X4 Design

The Moto X4 has completely veered of the design path of its predecessors. No longer does it wear the polycarbonate body we were free to customize to our desire using Moto Maker. Instead, it is now cloaked in metal and glass – that is a metallic frame sandwiched in between two sheets of glass.

The design language isn’t too different from what we have seen in other Motorola phones released this year. The front employs the same style – a pill-shaped home button/fingerprint scanner, thick bezels at the top bearing the usual array of camera sensor, earpiece and LED flash; and an equally thick bezel at the bottom.

The power button and volume rocker (split into separate buttons are on the right) and a hybrid dual SIM card slot (nano only) is on the left. There is a dual camera setup on the back with a familiar design. The entire back is covered with a 3D glass that you already know is a fingerprint magnet.

Moto X4 Specifications

The Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch 1080p display covered with a 2.5D glass. It has joined the still very short list of phones powered by the Snapdragon 630 mobile platform. There will be two variants – a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM version for the US and Europe and a 4GB RAM + 64GB model for other markets.

The Moto X4 comes with some very interesting features. It is the first Motorola phone with Amazon’s Alexa on board. It also has a feature called Wireless Sound System which lets you pair it to multiple audio devices and listen in sync on all of them. The technology is designed by a company called Tempow, and it also lets you control the volume for each one.

Lets also not forget that the Moto X4 is IP68 certified.

For connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi a/b/g/n/ac and supports LTE bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/66 as well as TDD LTE bands 38 and 41. It also has NFC.

The Moto X4 has a 3000mAh battery. There is TurboPower support which should provide 6 hours of power when charged for 15 minutes. A USB type-C port sits at the bottom and flanking it on the right is a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box but should get Android 8.0 Oreo in due time.

Moto X4 Cameras

One of the key features of the Moto X4 is the dual rear cameras. Sitting inside the circular housing with a watch-dial design is a 12MP dual autofocus lens with a f/2.0 aperture and 1.4um pixel size, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with a f/2.2 aperture and a 1.12um pixel size.

This configuration allows for ultra-wide angle images but can also take images with depth of field effects. There are additional camera features such as selective black and white, background replacement and landmark recognition. Sitting above the sensors is a dual LED flash.

The front facing camera is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor with LED flash. It has a beautification mode, panorama mode and a professional mode. It also has an adaptive low light mode.

READ MORE: Motorola Moto Z2 Force Survives World’s Largest Phone Drop Test

Moto X4 Pricing and Availability

The Moto X4 comes in two colors – Super Black and Sterling Blue. It is priced at 399 Euros ($475) for the 3GB version. Pricing for the 4GB RAM version has not been disclosed.