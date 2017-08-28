First Global Presale For The OUKITEL K3 Flagship Begins, Priced At $139.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The K3 is the latest flagship from Chinese smartphone manufacturer OUKITEL. Starting today, the OUKITEL K3 goes on presale and will cost $139.99 instead of its original price of $179.99.

The OUKITEL K3 is marketed as a flagship for the business class. While it reflects that in its design, it also justifies it with some impressive specs and features.

The K3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display supplied by Sharp and covered with Asahi Glass. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750T processor and packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

The OUKITEL K3 has two unique selling points. First it has 4 cameras, two on each side which are the same 16MP + 2MP configuration. It’s second selling point is its 6000mAh battery which supports 9V/2A fast charging. OUKITEL says the phone should be fully charged in under 2 hours.

Other features of the OUKITEL K3 include a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, a micro USB port with support for reverse charging, a gyroscope and a geomagnetic sensor. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and runs Android 7.0 out of the box.

READ MORE: OUKITEL K10000 Max Survives Outdoor Adventure in New Video

Apart from the fact that you get the OUKITEL K3 for less when you preorder, you also get $20 worth of free gifts. The pre-order runs from 28th of August till 7th of September.

OUKITEL has also joined the AliExpress Brand Shopping Week sale where a number of its products are discounted. You can check out the official store for mouth-watering deals.