MediaTek Helio P23 & Helio P30 Now Official
MediaTek has announced two new processors in the mid-range Helio P series and they are the Helio P23 and P30 chips. The two chips join the Helio P25 to form what MediaTek calls its “premium” mid-range lineup. The processors are expected to feature on the top mid-range models like the Moto G.
The Helio P23 and Helio P30 come with almost similar configuration except for a few differences like the clock speed on the GPS. Both processors use the Mali G71 MP2 but while the Helio P23 features a clock speed of 770MHz, the Helio P30 has a clock speed of 950MHz. Another key difference is that the P30 is capable of handling dual 16-megapixel cameras or a single 25-megapixel camera but the Helio 23 can only handle dual 13-megapixel cameras or a single 24-megapixel camera.
Aside these two differences, both the P23 and P30 feature an octa-core Cortex-A53 cores running at a frequency of 2.3GHz. The processors also pack MediaTek’s CorePilot 4.0 technology which brings on power aware scheduling, thermal management, and UX monitoring. With this technology, this allows the chipsets to work well in high-performance mode, and still offer a consistent user-experience. The Helio P23 and P30, as usual, is touted to bring an increase in performance and reliable connectivity and also provide better battery life.