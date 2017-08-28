Azdome GS65H with Stable Suction Mount, Provides Safety Guarantee for You

Azdome is the Chinese manufacturer that specializes in the making car dash cameras and other accessories. As the first dual lens dash cam in this industry – Azdome GS65H, it has caused widespread concern since it was announced and becomes a popular product on Amazon.

The dash cam is equipped with Novatek96655 chip and Sony IMX323 sensor, away from blurring video quality. Meanwhile, GS65H is also a fashionable and beautiful dash cam with the unique appearance design, 2.4 inch LCD screen makes the device more compact, convenient for hidden installation.

Besides the practical functions, in terms of accessories, Azdome has also prepared carefully, a range of accessories includes the car charger with USB port, suction mount, 3.5m car charger cable, USB cable, cable clip, instruction book with multi-language.

The suction mount is of great importance to the dash cam, the dash cam will be unstable with inferior suction mount, and it can easily cause the shaking during driving process.

Azdome specially designed a kind of anti-shaking suction mount, which adopts silicone with greater force of friction on the bottom, the dash cam will be more stable with this kind of silicone suction mount and will not lead to shake, the use of silicone also makes it easier to install and take down the suction mount; and the suction mount supports 360 degrees rotation on the left and right, so the driver can easily adjust the direction and angle of the dash cam.

Have you ever noticed the unique design of GS65H suction mount?