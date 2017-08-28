Samsung Galaxy J7+ Live Photos Hint Its Launching is Fast Approaching

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Previous rumors had revealed that the Samsung Galaxy J7+ could be the first smartphone from the South Korean to feature dual rear cameras. It was believed that before debuting the dual rear camera feature on a flagship, it would first make it available on a mid-range phone to check the market response. However, it appears that the South Korean company may have altered its strategy as the Galaxy Note 8 flanked with dual rear cameras was launched last week. It appears the arrival of the Galaxy J7+ is not so far away as new live images of the smartphone have appeared.

In the past week, several official looking promotional images of the Galaxy J7+ had appeared. The top bezel of the Galaxy J7+ features a selfie camera and a dedicated LED flash for it. The bottom bezel has a Home button that is embedded with a fingerprint reader. The side bezels of the screen appear slim.

Rumors have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy J7+ will be supporting full HD resolution on its 5.5-inch screen. Another image shows that the smartphone will carry support for Always-on Display feature that are available on Samsung’s flagship phones. It is speculated to come with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.









The backside of the smartphone has the vertically dual rear cameras. Previous reports have revealed that it includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The left side of the handset features an exclusive button for launching the Bixby voice assistant. The right side seems to feature the Power button and the volume controllers. The headphone slot is not visible in these leaked shots, but it appears it will retain the 3.5mm audio jack.

The Exynos 7870 chipset that includes a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor is expected to power the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM. It is expected to arrive with a native storage of 32 GB that will preloaded with Android Nougat OS. A 3,000mAh battery is expected to power the handset.

In one of the above photos, the Galaxy J7+ can be seen alongside the OPPO R11. Samsung’s market share has been drastically falling in China. There are plenty of budget friendly phones from various smartphone OEMs with dual rear cameras in China. The image suggests that the Galaxy J7+ will be competing with other mid-range phones dual rear cameras in China. There is no information on its launch date, but it is expected to arrive first in Asian markets starting with Thailand.

