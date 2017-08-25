Samsung Galaxt J7+ With Dual Cameras Specs & Photos Leak

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung has just launched the flagship Galaxy Note 8 as perhaps, its first smartphone with dual cameras. The tech giant may have got another smartphone with dual cameras lined up in quick succession. The Galaxy J7+ as it is called had appeared in a leak which hinted that it will be the Galaxy J7 (2017) China Edition. That might just be wrong as the device has appeared in Thailand where it is tipped to launch soon.

The device is expected with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The device will be fired up by an Octa-core processor which would likely be a similar Exynos 7870 chip featured on the Galaxy 7870 and it will be complimented by a 4GB RAM. There will also be 32GB of expandable storage. The dual cameras at the rear will be a 13MP f/1.7 sensor while the second sensor will be a 5MP f1.9 one. The device is also expected with a 16MP front camera for nice sefies. The dual cam is revealed as capable of Samsung’s new Live Focus portrait mode which features on the Galaxy Note8.

One spectacular feature will be the presence of Bixby voice assistant on the Galaxy J7+ which is a mid-range smartphone. The dedicated Bixby button will be located on the left. The device will also come with a front fingerprint sensor, a metal unibody, a 3,000mAh battery, and dual-SIM slots with 4G /3G capabilities. According to the leak source, the Galaxy J7+ will go official in Thailand any moment from now and would be available in Black, Gold and Pink.

