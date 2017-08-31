MGCOOL Explorer Pro On Sale As Banggood Celebrates 11th Anniversary

Banggood is celebrating its 11th anniversary and to mark the milestone, it is running a flash sale. One of the items discounted is the MGCOOL Explorer Pro 4K action camera.

The Explorer Pro action camera usually sells for $51.99 (excluding delivery) but is currently priced at $32.99. The offer began on August 29 and runs till September 6 or until the item is out of stock. As at the time of writing there are 206 pieces left, so there is still a chance of grabbing a unit.

The MGCOOL Explorer Pro has a 2-inch touch display which gives it an edge over other action cameras. The display gives you access to a variety of settings and features that you would usually need an app for.

The Explorer Pro has a Sony IMX179 sensor that can record 4K videos at 30fps. It can also record 1080p videos at 60fps, slow-motion and time-lapse videos. It is caapble of taking still images of up to 20MP.

READ MORE: MGCOOL Shows Off Explorer 2C Action Camera Footage in New Videos

The camera is powered by an Allwinner V3 processor and features a 6G Sharkeye wide-angle lens with a 170° viewing angle. The MGCOOL Explorer Pro is also water-resistant up to a depth of 30m. It has a 1500mAh battery that should last 100 minutes of 4K video recording. It is available in black and white.