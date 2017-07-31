Nokia 8 Engineering Machine Pops Up Online, Priced At 4500 Yuan ($660)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Nokia 8 is expected to be unveiled on August 18 and to this end, Nokia is said to have sent out official launch invites to the event which is billed to hold in London, United Kingdom. Ahead of that event, a new set of real photos of the expected Nokia 8 have popped up online via a retailer.

The Nokia 8 isn’t new to leaks, we have seen a number of photos of the device so, these latest photos just confirm the design of the flagship. The device is expected with a metal body and in a number of colours which would include Gold, Copper and Blue. The design looks more like a sleek version of the Nokia 6 with well-curved edges.

The design of the Nokia 8 is also distinct from HMD’s first Nokia device due to the dual cameras that sit at the rear. The dual camera setup will come with Zeiss Optics technology and Zeiss’ logo is expected to be written in between both cameras but that is absent in the leaked photo above, which is likely due to the fact this is a prototype machine. The body is said to be made from aluminum and the shape when viewed from the rear resembles the Nokia 6. But the leaked photos showing the front screen point at the presence of curved display. We may likely be looking at on-display fingerprint sensor onboard the flagship.

Nokia 8 is expected with a 5.3-inch 2K display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor powering it up as well as up to 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The dual rear camera setup is made up of a 13MP main sensor and Zeiss optics. The device is expected to pack a 3000mAh battery and will run Android 7.1 out of the box. The device is listed with a price tag of 4,500 Yuan ($660) which isn’t very cheap but is a decent price for a flagship. The price may be lower than that amount in the long run, anyway.

