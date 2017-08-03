Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Full Specs Allegedly Revealed Ahead of August 23 Launch

The Galaxy Note 8 leaked renders have been surfacing every now and then. Even though many tech sites including us have been reporting on it technical specifications, its exact specs have remained under the wraps. Well-known leakster, Evan Blass, has revealed the entire specifications of Samsung’s highly anticipated flagship phablet.

Citing an unnamed person who is aware of the final configuration of the Galaxy Note 8, Blass has revealed that the phablet will be sporting a IP68 certified body and it will be measuring 162.5 x 7.46mm and its weight is 8.5mm.

As the rumor mill has been claiming, its screen will be slightly bigger than that of Galaxy S8+ that features a 6.2-inch display. The Galaxy Note 8 will be coming with a 6.3-inch S-AMOLED display and like the Galaxy S8 duo, it will be supporting QHD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

In the U.S., Samsung will be selling the Snapdragon 835 powered Galaxy Note 8 whereas rest of the world will be getting its Exynos 8895 model. Both the chipset variants will be coming with 6 GB of RAM and they will also feature an internal storage of 64 GB. The Note 8 will also have a microSD card slot.

For photography, the Galaxy Note 8 will be coming with a pair of 12-megapixel sensors. One of them will be a f/1.7 aperture wide-angle lens with dual autofocus and the other one will f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens enabled with 2x optical zoom. Both the camera sensors will be supporting optical image stabilization. The frontside of the phablet will feature an 8-megapixel f/1.7 aperture lens with autofocus.

It will be equipped with an S-Pen stylus. However, Blass has not revealed whether the Note 8 will be supporting augmented reality. The phablet is expected to come loaded with Android Nougat and like the Galaxy S8 duo, it is also likely to carry support for Google’s Daydream VR.

A 3,300mAh battery with fast charging capabilities through USB-C will be powering the Note 8. It will also carry support for wireless charging. It will be coming in color choices such as Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on Aug. 23 through a launch event in New York City. In Europe, it would be priced around 1,000 euros (~$1,185) and its shipping would start in the coming month.

(source)

