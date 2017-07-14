Google Pixel XL 2 May Arrive with Always-on Display; Pressure-Sensitive Frame

Google is expected to debut the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 that are respectively codenamed as Walleye and Taimen in Q4 this year. A couple of renders of the 2017 Google Pixel XL have surfaced this week. In the previous, several details on the hardware configuration of both the upcoming Pixel phones had surfaced. Today, XDA Developers has revealed some more interesting features of the upcoming Pixel XL 2.

So far, it is known that the Pixel XL 2 will be arriving with a 5.99-inch OLED screen by LG that will support a resolution of 1440p. The display will be similar to LG G6 that has a tall screen flanked with slim bezels. The Snapdragon 835 SoC will be present under its hood. Rumors are rife that LG would be manufacturing the Pixel XL 2. Here are the new features that will be arriving on Google Pixel XL 2:

Always-On Display

The Google Pixel 2’s OLED panel will make it possible to support “Always On” function. This feature will allow users to see desired notifications on the screen even when then the phone is locked or idle.

Read More: Google Pixel XL 2 Specs Features 5.6” Screen, 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835, 4 GB RAM, Reveals GFXBench Listing

Pressure-Sensitive Frames

Earlier this week, AndroidPolice claimed that the Pixel XL 2 would be coming with squeezable frame that will function like the Edge Sense pressure-sensitive frame on the HTC U11. However, it will be able to function even when the screen is off. It will let users to launch the Google Assistant not only when the display on, but also when it is off. Users will be able to configure the squeezing intensity threshold that will make it possible for the users to determine the most suitable level of pressure for launching shortcuts. The search engine is also rumored to new functions to the squeezable frames such as putting the phone on silent

Multiple Display Profiles

The upcoming Pixel 2 duo will provide users with multiple display profiles that will be accessible through the Display Settings. sRGB display profile that is found buried in Developer Menu will be present here along with Vivid Colors option.

Other Improvements

There are several other improvements that are going to arrive on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 phones. The color palette of the system UI would be reverted to darker theme as default. The light them that arrive with Android O DP3 was introduced only for testing. While starting the Pixel XL 2 for the first time, it will take the user to g.co/pixelphonetour (presently not accessible). Google is also expected to introduce a new font on the upcoming Pixel phones. An undocumented feature that will have no major function on the phone is an octopus in the ocean.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: