360 Mobiles Working On A 6GB RAM Phone, Spotted On GFXBench

Chinese smartphone maker 360 Mobiles is an arm of a sprawling tech company under the parent company known as Qihoo 360. Their other concerns include a very popular anti-virus software business among others. The 360 Mobiles arm is known for the manufacture of sleek devices adorning a powerful specs lineup with cheap price tags. A new GFXBench appearance by a 360 Mobiles phone has revealed that the company may be working on a 6GB RAM phone.

It is not that 360 Mobiles has not got a 6GB RAM phone, the 360 N5 was launched earlier this year packing 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 653 Systems-on-Chips (SoC). But the GFXBench data show they are working on something similar in hardware to the N5. The device appears with the codename QiKU 1607-A01 but since QiKU has changed to Qihoo 360 which now manufactures devices under the ‘360’ branding, the device is certainly a 360 Mobile model.

If the 6GB of RAM sounds interesting to you, other specs might douse your interest as the device still remains a mid-range model. The 360 Mobiles phone is listed as sporting a 5.7-inch 1080p display and will be fired up by a 1.8GHz 64bit Octa-core chip believed to be a Snapdragon 652 chip due to the presence of the Adreno 510 GPU. It is even possible that this is a similar Snapdragon 653 on the N5 and N5s since both chips will have the same motherboard. Providing the interface will be an Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

We can’t say what particular name this device will launch with but it may likely be a Plus sized variant of the 360 N5. A 360 N5 Plus sounds logical considering the display is a little bigger than the 5.5-inch N5 and N5s which was also launched recently with a Snapdragon 653 chip as well. We can’t be so sure about that though, but we expect it to come with a cheap price tag just like previous models.

