360 N5 is Official: 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 653, Interesting Features & Low Price

360 Mobiles have kicked off the year with the launch of their new phone, the 360 N5. The device fits perfectly in the class of high-mid range devices also boasts a low price.

360 N5 Specifications

The 360 N5 is the successor to last year’s 360 N4. The new phone ditches the Mediatek processor and instead settles for the Snapdragon 653. There is a 5.5-inch 1080p display which boasts of 100% color gamut; and a whooping 6GB of RAM. However, for the built-in storage they decided to leave it at 32GB and 64GB. We guess that’s because they want to keep the price low. Depending on which model you buy, there is a SD card slot that accepts up to 128GB cards.

The main camera is a 13MP f/2.0 aperture with PDAF and a fast focus speed of 0.1 seconds. On the other hand, the selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with soft light and FotoNation 4.0 for improved selfies.

360 Mobiles have bundled the N5 with a 4000mAh battery but have also added Quick Charge 3.0 support and included a 9V/2A travel charger. Even with the bigger battery, the phones weighs just 156g; 17% lighter than the iPhone 7 Plus.

The N5 has full network support, VoLTE, and a Cat. 6 LTE antenna. There is also MU-MIMO 802.11ac wireless technology.

360 N5 Design

The 360 N5 is available in two colors: black and gold. The front is covered in glass while the rear is made of metal. Though it seems the top and lower part of the rear are made out of plastic for better signal reception. We can’t confirm until we get our hands on it. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the rear and just like the antenna lines, and 360 Mobile branding, its also lined with gold. There is a 3.5mm audio jack at the top and a micro USB port and speaker at the bottom.

360 N5 Makes Best Use of the 6GB RAM

The 360 N5 doesn’t just have 6GB of RAM for show off. After unveiling the phone, they went ahead to explain how they have been able to make best use of the large RAM to improve user experience with three major features.

FastZone: FastZone is a feature that keeps your mostly used apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Email apps, and games in a sort of permanently opened state. That way, when you launch them, they open instantly. Transform: this is a multitasking bar that you can access from within any app or screen. Just swipe from the left side of the screen and a preset list of apps shows up. Infinity: Infinity just like the name, allows you to open up an infinite number of apps. 360 Mobile even says you can open up to 100 of the same app with each one showing as a separate app.

These three new features should help users enjoy the large RAM the 360 N5 has.

360 N5 Price

The 360 N5 starts at ¥1399 (~$203) for the 6GB RAM + 32GB variant. There is no mention of the price for the 64GB variant but we presume it should be less than $250.

