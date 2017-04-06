Nubia Z17 Mini is Official: IMX 258 Dual Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM, NFC & 2950mAh Battery

After a number of teases and leaks, Nubia has finally unveiled its new dual camera phone, the Z17 Mini. Nubia has gone all out with this new device and the specifications puts it at the top of the higher mid-range phones.

Nubia Z17 Mini Design

Nubia has settled for a full-metal design on the Z17 Mini. The front is however covered with glass from top to bottom. The dual rear cameras are positioned on the same line as the antenna and they feature Nubia’s signature red outline.

The front of the phone doesn’t sport the physical home button/fingerprint scanner seen on the Nubia M2. All you have is the red holo capacitive key staring at you. At the top, there is the earpiece which is flanked on the left by the front camera and at the top by the proximity sensor.

Nubia has released the Z17 Mini in four different colors. You can pick from either champagne gold, black gold, red or elegant black.

Nubia Z17 Mini Specs

The Z17 Mini sports a 5.2-inch display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. The display offers a 85% color gamut and boasts a ppi of 424.

The memory configuration is quite impressive. You either get 6GB or 4GB of RAM but built-in storage remains 64GB on both versions. The difference in RAM is replicated in the processor too. The 6GB RAM variant is powered by Qualcomm’s MSM8976 Pro (Snapdragon 653) while the 4GB RAM variant gets the Snapdragon 652 processor. The Snapdragon 653 offers a 10% increase in performance just like the Snapdragon 821 does over the Snapdragon 820. So unless you need the extra memory and power boost, the 4GB RAM variant is cool.

Storage on both variants can be expanded via a MicroSD card (200GB max.), but you will have to sacrifice the second SIM slot to do that.

For connectivity, the NUbia Z17 Mini has dual band WiFi, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.1. There is DTS Audio Enhancement, a USB Type-C port, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Nubia has settled for a non-removable 2950mAh battery to power the Z17 Mini and will be shipping it with Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android Marshmallow.

Nubia Z17 Mini Cameras

You must have noticed I didn’t mention anything about the camera in the specs, that’s because it deserves to be separated. The rear cameras on the phone are dual Sony IMX258 f/2.2 sensors. One of the sensors shoots in color while the other shoots in black and white. The lens are covered by sapphire glass and there is EIS and OIS so you can take and record steady shots and videos. The front camera is a 16MP sensor with an 80° wide-angle lens and a f/2.0 aperture.

Nubia has also upgraded its camera UI, NeoVision to version 6. The upgrade brings new features such as portrait mode, time lapse pictures, monochrome pictures, 3D pictures and even supports aperture adjustment.

Nubia Z17 Mini Price

The 4GB + 64GB Z17 Mini will sell for ¥1699 ($247) and will go on sale on the 13th of April on Nubia’s official website, Lynx, and Suning.

The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at ¥1999 ($290) and will also be available on the 13th of April at 10 am on the official site, offline stores, and on Jingdong.

The Nubia Z17 Mini is not Nubia’s first dual camera phone, the Nubia M2 gets that title. We can’t tell which one takes better pictures but we hope to provide a comparison in future.

