Xiaomi Teases Pinecone Chip with Logo Poll

Xiaomi has scheduled next week Tuesday, 28th of February for the unveiling of its Pinecone chip. In a bid to keep up hype for the event, the official MIUI weibo account posted a teaser image today.

The image shows four different designs of a pinecone and is accompanied by a text asking users to guess which one is used for the processor’s logo. Most of the replies are either options B and D. But if you have been following our posts on the chip, it should be easy for you to answer.

The Pinecone processor is Xiaomi’s in-house chip that is expected to make it into phones this year, starting with the Xiaomi Mi 5C. Report has it that there are two models at the moment. There is the mid-range V670 said to offer similar performance to the Snapdragon 625 and Mediatek Helio P10; and the V970 with a higher performance built on the 10nm node.

So which of these images represent the Pinecone logo? Hint: Check our previous posts.

