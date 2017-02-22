Xiaomi Pinecone Chip’s Juicy Details Revealed

It is now stale news that Xiaomi is set to join the league of OEMs who have got their own processors. The Chinese innovative startup will be unveiling its own chipset christened Pinecone processor on February 28.

Ahead of the February 28 official unveiling of the Pinecone chip, industry analyst Sun Changxu has revealed some key details about the Xiaomi Pinecone SoC. The analyst did reveal that the SOC indeed comes with an octa-core architecture with a Cat. 6 baseband integration. The baseband is said to be built into the chip and is different from Apple chips which have an unintegrated baseband.

The analyst also disclosed that the Pinecone chip is not meant for the low-level market. Rather would fall in the same category as the Snapdragon 625 and Helio P10. Earlier rumors had tipped the Pinecone chip as coming in two models going by the model numbers V670 and V970. The V670 is said to use four Cortex-A53 large cores and four Cortex A-53 small cores. The GPU is composed of the Mali-T860 MP4 GPU with a clock speed of 800MHz. The V670 is also said to be using a 28nm manufacturing process.

We’ll get to know the full details on February 28. Keep it locked on Gizmochina because as always, we’ll bring you the details as soon as they unravel.

