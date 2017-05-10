Coolpad Cool Play 6 Official- Gaming Phone, 6GB RAM, Large Battery & More

After a long silence from smartphone releases, Coolpad has gone official with its latest smartphone which is dubbed Cool Play 6. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is projected as a gaming smartphone and so, comes with a hardware lineup that can withstand heavy games.

Design

On the design aspect, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 features a premium metal body which is available in black and soft gold colours. The display comes with bezels on all sides, with the bottom bezels looking usually large despite the absence of a physical home button. While at the rear, the Cool play 6 features as its main highlight, a dual camera setup aligned in the vertical plane. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor located just under the rear cameras. The back casing looks like what is non-removable considering that the battery isn’t removable. The speaker grills just at the bottom edge add some beauty to the sleek design Coolpad used on the Coolplay 6.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Specifications

Piloting the affairs on the smartphone is a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset which is backed by a large 6GB RAM. The Cool Play 6 also comes with a 64GB storage on board. The device also features a 5-inch display. The dual camera setup is comprised of a 13MP Sony sensor combining with a black and white secondary sensor which is likely a depth of field sensor. The main sensor comes with 6P lens, autofocus as well as a f/2.0 aperture. Up front, you get an ample 8MP sensor for cool selfie snapshots.

In addition, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 packs a large built-in 4,060mAh battery which offers up to 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8hours of video watching and 6hours of extreme gaming. The phone is also touted to feature a built-in intelligent temperature control technology which ensures it doesn’t get too hot even while running heavy games. This will, in turn, ensure that the battery does not get drained on time. The Cool Play 6 also features Wi-Fi performance optimization. Coolpad has also reached an agreement with Tencent and the Play 6 users will get access to game content platform FreshDay where they can play live games and others. This is a limited gift pack, by the way.

Pricing & Availability

As for the price, the Coolpad Cool play 6 has a price tag of 1499 Yuan ($217) which is a reasonable amount for the specs you get. Registration for the Cool Play 6 is already on but the smartphone will be available as from May 16 at 10 AM on Jingdong.

