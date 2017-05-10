Huawei P10 Charger Causes Fire, Manufacturer Tries to Avoid Taking Resposibility

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei is currently the biggest smartphone manufacturer in China. It’s recent flagship, the P10 and P10 Plus have been under fire for its use of different flash storage. Although Huawei has issued an official regarding that issue, its problems are not over yet.

Fresh trouble brewing for Huawei is related to a faulty Huawei P10 charger that nearly burnt a house down. The owner of the phone who goes by @WEN Xiao Xiang on Weibo took to the microblogging site to explain his displeasure about the matter.

In his post, he explained that the incident occurred the second time the charger was used. After plugging the phone and leaving it to charge for a while, he noticed the charger had started to burn. The fire was said to have even damaged the power outlet and stained the wall with smoke.

Upon contacting Huawei, WEN Xiao Xiang said he was surprised at the way the company handled the matter. Huawei officials were sent to his house to retrieve the charger for testing to check if the fire was caused by the charger or the wiring system of his house.

Before the test result was out, the Huawei after-sales center in Tengzhou brought a professional electrician to check his home’s wiring. The electrician didn’t find any issue with his home. However, the Huawei staff declined to write a report absolving him of any fault. His reason was that the Jinan office had refused to take the blame until the test results were out.

From the rest of his posts, it appears Huawei is trying not to take responsibility for the incident and instead put the blame on his home on 6-year old home. He has also provided the original receipt gotten from the Huawei store he purchased the three day-old phone, as proof that he bought the phone from a certified store.

WEN Xiao Xiang said it would have been better if Huawei admitted the charger was faulty and given him a replacement instead of making it seem like the fault was his. He also said he had received calls from the Tengzhou office telling him to take down his posts from Weibo.

Huawei has not yet issued an official statement about the issue.

