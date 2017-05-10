Gearbest Lightning Flash Sale Promises Big Discounts On Big Brands Like Xiaomi, Vernee, Elephone & Others

Within the next few minutes, Gearbest will launch a big brand lightning flash sale on its website wherein you can get your favorite products from brands such as Xiaomi, Vernee and other at great prices. The price will be available for a limited time and you’ll get to know the final offer price only after the lightning deal kicks off.

Some of the popular products up for discount on the site include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Mi 6, the Mijia Pen. There are many other brands (deal coming soon) such as Vernee (Apollo, Apollo X and even Thor are listed for this sale), Elephone, ILIFE Robot Vacuum cleaner lineup etc. There are many tablet convertibles being offered as well, like Teclast Tbook series, or even basic cheap tablets like Teclast X80.

Just check out the deal page link added below to get the final prices during this lightning flash sale.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: