iPhone 8 Renders Reveal Vertically Designed Dual Rear Cameras, No Touch ID Sensor

Apple is silent on iPhone 8, but the rumor mill is consistently speculating on its specs and features. Fresh renders of iPhone 8 that are based on CAD images have appeared.

Though the new renders appear quite real, there is still no confirmation on whether the iPhone 8 will look same as what we see in the renders here. The reason behind it is that the Cupertino company may be experimenting the design of the upcoming iPhone with numerous iPhone 8 prototypes. Hence, the final version of the iPhone 8 could appear quite different from the renders here

The iPhone 8 reportedly features a 5.8-inch OLED screen which is rumored to be placed in a smaller body that measures 1435 x 70.9 x 7.7mm. The render show that there are no bezels around the screen. Even the front-facing Touch ID sensor is missing. It indicates that the Touch ID sensor may come embedded under the screen.

Some rumors are claiming that the iPhone 8 may arrive with rear-facing Touch ID sensor. Rumors also hint that iPhone 8 may also feature facial recognition feature.

The bottom side of the iPhone 8 in the renders seem to feature a USB Type-C port placed between two external speaker grilles. The right edge of the iPhone 8 has a Power key and a SIM card tray. The left side features the volume buttons.

The rear side of the iPhone 8 features a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with an LED flash placed between the two sensors. Rumors have revealed that the vertically arranged camera may carry support for advanced augmented reality features. The back panel appears to be made up of glass and its corners have rounded appeal.

A report from KGI Securities has revealed that the iPhone 8 has encountered production problems. The delay is probably because of the overhaul improvements coming to IPhone. 8. Apple is speculated to release three iPhones this year, the iPhone 7 featuring a 4.7-inch screen, the iPhone 7 Plus with 5.5-inch display and the iPhone 8 that will come packed with a 5.8-inch display.

Apple follows a traditional pattern of unleashing the iPhones in September each year. This year too, the company is speculated the upcoming iPhones in the same month.

