Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Like Phablet Appears in Exynos Teaser as Amidst Rumors on Early September Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

On the official Twitter account of Samsung Exynos, the company has released a new image for promoting Exynos 9 mobile chipsets. The image carries an image of a Samsung phablet that resembles with the leaked images of the Galaxy Note 8. More and more leaked information on Galaxy Note 8 are surfacing at a steady pace. Amidst Galaxy Note 8 rumors, a fresh information coming from Taiwan suggests that the phablet will get announced in early September.

The design of the phone shown in the above image does not resemble the Samsung Galaxy S8 even it boasts a large full-screen display. The bezels of the phablet present in the above image feature very slim bezels. The positioning of the selfie camera and other sensors on the top bezels appears similar to the front panel of the Note 8 that have recently appeared in the leaked images.

Read More: Snapdragon 845-Powered Galaxy S9 Appears on Geekbench As Samsung SM-G9650

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature full-screen displays that are dubbed as Infinity Display by Samsung. The leaked images of Galaxy Note 8’s front panel show that the Galaxy Note 8 will be also featuring an Infinity Display. However, it expected to come with a 6.3-inch display which is larger than the 6.2-inch display of Galaxy S8+. Speculations also indicate that the Galaxy Note 8’s screen will deliver QHD+ resolution.

A recent report has revealed that Samsung would be debutingthe Galaxy Note 8 on Aug. 23. However, there is no official confirmation yet from Samsung on it. The South Korean may note make it readily available for purchase as soon as it announces the Note 8. New details coming from well-known component manufacturers in Taiwan have said that the Galaxy Note 8 would be available in September at the earliest. The South Korean media has been claiming that the reason why Galaxy Note 8 would releasing sooner is because of the slow sales of Galaxy S8 and also due to fact that iPhone 8 would be arriving in the market in November.

Insiders from the supply chain has also said that the recently launched Galaxy Note Fan Edition in the home country was a test to check how the consumers will react to the Note series. The Note FE has reportedly received overwhelming response as 400,000 units of Note FE were sold out as soon as they were made available for buying. As far as Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, Samsung is pegged to sell around 10 to 15 million units.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: