Samsung SM-R365, the Alleged Gear Fit 2 Pro Receives FCC Approval; Launch Seems Imminent

Since the beginning of this year, the rumor mill has been hinting that Samsung is working on an improved edition of the Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker. Speculations are rife that it may debut as Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro. In May, the Gear Fit 2 Pro rumored to launch at the Tizen Developer Conference, but it did not come true. However, its arrival seems imminent as the device has now received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

A Samsung device with model number SM-R365 has received FCC approval. Rumors have been hinting that this model number belongs to Gear Fit 2 Pro. Its FCC ID is A3lSMR365. The schematics of the alleged Gear Fit 2 Pro has been revealed by FCC listing. There are no details available on the device, but it is pegged to be an enhanced version of the original Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker that has a model number of SM-R360..

The FCC listing of SM-R365 has revealed that it is equipped with v4.2 LE Bluetooth and single band Wi-Fi b/g/n. It is expected to feature an optical heart rate tracker that is available on other Gear Fit devices.

It is speculated to be based on Samsung’s Simband health platform that would be a cloud-sourced health tracking device flanked with health sensors for measuring body temperature, oxygen level, hear rate and so on. Like the Gear Fit 2, the alleged Pro edition could be also based on Tizen OS. More information on its features are likely to appear in the coming weeks.

Rumors indicate the South Korean company may also debut another device called Gear POP that has a model number of SM-R600. The features of the Gear POP are not known yet. There is no information on when Samsung will be unveiling the alleged Gear Fit 2 Pro and Gear POP devices. The Gear Fit 2 was unveiled in June last year. Since it has been over one year since the launch of Gear Fit 2, the arrival of its improved edition seems imminent.

