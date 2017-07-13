Google Pixel XL 2017 Renders in Very Silver, Really Blue Surface to Reveal What to Expect for Pixel XL 2’s Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Yesterday, AndroidPolice had revealed a render of the upcoming 2017 Google Pixel XL phone from an unnamed source. The render had showed the alleged Pixel XL 2 in Quite Black. A reputed designer and tipster, Benjanim Geskin, has created a render of Google Pixel XL 2 in two other colors like Very Silver and Really Blue based on the render published by AndroidPolice.

According to the publication, the Google Pixel XL 2 will be more or less based on the render it has released. The Pixel XL 2 can be seen with full-screen display. Rumors have it that the Pixel XL that is codenamed as Google Taimen would be equipped with a 6-inch screen.

LG would be building the Pixel XL 2. However, it will be sold in the market as “made by Google.” Speculations have it LG would be adding its Full Vision display on the Pixel XL 2 that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9 on LG G6. The renders reveal that the side bezels are quite thin. The upper and lower bezels are slightly thick but thinner than conventional flagships.

Read More: Google Pixel XL 2 Muskie Cancelled? Reportedly Replaced by Larger Google Taimen

The renders show Very Silver and Really Blue editions of the Pixel XL 2 in two-tone color design that is also available on the original Google Pixel. On the rear side, the upper part that houses a single LED flash and the camera is made of up glass. The remaining part is made from metal and it houses the fingerprint scanner. The publication has claimed that the 2017 Google Pixel XL may also feature squeezable frame that is available as Edge Sense feature on the HTC U11. The below image compares the 2017 Google Pixel with original Pixel phone which is on the left and the Pixel XL on the extreme right.

One of the disappointing things of the Pixel XL 2 is that it does not feature a dual camera feature. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Apple iPhone 8 and the recently released Xiaomi Mi 6 and OnePlus 5 are all decked with dual rear cameras. Last year’s Google Pixel phone has the second highest rating of 89 on DxOMark benchmarking platform. The HTC U11 is leading the chart with a highest score of 90. Interestingly, both the smartphones feature single rear camera.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: