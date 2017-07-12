Google Pixel XL 2 Design Revealed in New Render; Features Full-Screen Display, Lacks Dual Rear Cameras

Early rumors had suggested that Google would be releasing three Pixel smartphones this year. However, recent rumors have unfolded that the search engine will be releasing only two Pixel phones this year. The upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL smartphones are codenamed as Walleye and Taimen. Latest information has revealed that the Google Pixel 2 is being built by HTC whereas LG is building the Pixel XL 2. Today, a render of the Pixel XL 2 phone has surfaced to reveal its appearance.

The 2017 Google Pixel XL has been released by Android Police and the publication has given this render a rating of 8 out of 10. The publication claims that the original Pixel XL 2’s look and feel can be somewhat gauged from this render. Hence, the actual device will appear slightly different from what has been revealed through this render.

The Google Pixel XL 2 is said to be packed with a 6-inch AMOLED screen that will be delivering an aspect ratio of 2:1. The screen can be sporting slim bezels around the display. The display of the Pixel XL 2 in the render reminds us of the Full Vision display available on the LG G6.

The display appears flat but the glass present over it are curved at the right and left sides. In other words, the display appears like the full-screen on Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and LG G6 that have very narrow bezels. It is not like the bezeless screens available on Essential Phone or Xiaomi Mi MIX.

The rear side has the two-tone design with the upper made seems to be made up of glass. An LED flash and a large-sized camera sensor can be seen at the top-left corner. So, it seems that the Google Pixel XL will not be featuring a dual rear camera system. In the original Pixel XL, the fingerprint reader is included in the upper glass window. However, the successor seems to feature it below the glass window.

The rear panel does not feature any visible antenna bands. Also, this render does not confirm whether the Pixel XL 2 has a 3.5mm audio jack or not. However, rumors have said that the Google may axe the standard audio jack from the upcoming Pixel phones. The publication claims that Pixel XL 2 may feature a squeezable pressure-sensitive frame like the HTC U11’s Edge Sense function. By squeezing, users will be able to access various actions such as Google Assistant.

Some of the Google Pixel XL 2’s key specs have already appeared. The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are slated to break cover in October.

