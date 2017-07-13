HOMTOM HT50 offers 5500mAh and Good Specs for just $99!

There are plenty of smartphones out there but most of them have the same issue – a poor battery life. Quite a few Chinese phone makers solve this issue by cramming in a huge battery into a compact body of the phone. Homtom HT50 is one of those phones as it offers 5500mAh and Good Specs for just $99!

Besides a huge battery, the phone sports a 5.5″ 2.5D glass 720p display. As for the hardware, the device ships with the quad-core MTK6737 chip, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. These are definitely great specs considering the fact that the Homtom HT50 does not even cost $100.

Other keys specs include a 13MP camera on the back and another 13MP shooter on the front, a fingerprint scanner and lastly, the phone ships with the fast charge to charge that huge battery.

