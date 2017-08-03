Vivo Vivo 1717 Appears On Geekbench With Snapdragon 660

The Vivo X9S and X9S Plus were expected to launch with the Snapdragon 660 mobile platform but instead they were powered by the Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 653 respectively.

The fact that we have seen some Vivo phones with the Snapdragon 660 on benchmark sites means there are plans for them. A new Vivo listed as vivo vivo 1717 has been seen on Geekbench and it is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC too.

The Vivo vivo 1717 is shown to have 4GB of RAM and running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Its single-core score (1620) and multi-core score (5851) are similar to that of the OPPO R11 when it was benchmarked.

READ MORE: Vivo X9S Gets A Coat of Blue And A ¥2698 (∼$400) Price Tag

OPPO is still the only manufacturer with a Snapdragon 660 powered phone. There were rumors the Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch with the processor but instead it launched with the Snapdragon 625. So far the other manufacturers that have Snapdragon 660 phones coming include Sharp, ASUS, and Motorola.

Vivo hasn’t announced any new product set for release in the near future so we are left in the dark about the vivo vivo 1717.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: