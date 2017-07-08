ASUS Zenfone 4 With Snapdragon 660 Appears On Geekbench

ASUS announced the Zenfone 4 Max as the first of the Zenfone 4 series scheduled to launch this month. A Geekbench listing hints at the next device not being far off.

The Zenfone 4 seen on Geekbench is listed as the ASUS_Z01KD and is powered by the SDM660 a.k.a Snapdragon 660. The octa-core processor is clocked at 2.21GHz.

The phone has 4GB of RAM and runs Android 7.1.1. Geekbench results shows the phone scores 855 points in the single-core test and 4127 points in the multi-core test.

Surprisingly, this pales in comparison to that of the Sharp FS8016 seen a couple of weeks ago. The Sharp FS8016 has the same Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and 4GB of RAM but scores 1656 and 5244 points in the single core and multi-core tests.

ASUS ZenFone 4 = 2 versions, one with Snapdragon 630, one with Snapdragon 660. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 4, 2017

The ASUS_Z01KD is included in the list of upcoming phones to be released this year but there are two versions on that list. One is Z01KD_1 and the other is Z01KD_2. Like we interpreted, there will be two variants, however, leakster Roland Quandt explained in a tweet that they will have different processors. One will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 and the other will have a Snapdragon 630.

Now that we have seen the SDM 660 version, we should expect to see the other variant soon.

