MIUI 9 Developer ROM Update Brings Photo Movie Feature

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 Developer ROM has got a new update which brings a cool new photo movie feature. The new Photo movie feature allows users to turn their photos into a video such that they open one after the other in a video format. The update also brings some optimization which automatically restores cloud photos. The music app is also upgraded and there is now an “add song” button.

Models which have been upgraded will get a red button like a record button at the upper right corner of the photo gallery and that is the “photo movie” button. Clicking the red button will allow users select between 3 to 6 photos from the phone’s gallery in order to create a 10 seconds video. The new video is usually located in DCIM/ CREATIVE file folder. There are presently six templates available with six different music playing in the background. But the MIUI Development team has hinted that in the future it would implement user-defined music while users can add more photos to the photo movie.

MIUI 9 comes with upgrades such as a split-screen feature which would allow users run two separate apps on the same screen. There is also a picture-in-picture mode, a redesigned dock bar, a Smart advert filter, Smart Assistant, Smart App launcher, System optimization and other features.