Honor Sets 2020 As Target For Top Manufacturer Spot in India

Xiaomi currently holds the title of India’s No. 1 smartphone brand, after shipping 9.2 million smartphones in Q3 2017. While that is good news for the company, it dares not rest on its oars. Fellow Chinese manufacturer, Honor, has announced that come 2020, it will top the Indian smartphone market.

That is a big claim but not one that can’t be achieved even as it is not one of the top 5 brands in the market currently. Three years ago, Xiaomi only shipped over 100,000 smartphones in the third quarter. This year it shipped 9.2 million in the same quarter.

George Zhao who is the president of Honor said earlier this week that their plan is to bring in more affordable smartphones to India. These phones are expected to not be more than Rs. 10,000 (~$155). This is the same price category that Xiaomi is currently ruling.

Honor recently launched the Honor 7X in India and Mr. Zhao revealed that the phone is made in India. He also added that the Honor View 10 (Honor V10) which will launch on January 8 will also be made in India. This shows that just like Xiaomi, Honor is also a supporter of the Made in India Initiative.

Over the last couple of years, manufacturers have realized that India is a very important market in the smartphone world. Xiaomi already has three factories in India that manufactures phones and power banks, and Honor may follow suit with more factories and products.

