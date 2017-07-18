Leaked MIUI 9 Theme Reveals Redesigned Dock Bar

An official poster released today by Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch on July 26. It also mentioned that the new version of Xiaomi’s custom ROM, MIUI 9 will debut on the device.

Ahead of the official release, we have been getting leaks of MIUI 9, even from the official MIUI account. Last week there were images of the new split-screen feature, and today we got an exclusive preview of a new official theme.

The image shows the lock-screen with a new material design wallpaper, and also the homescreen. The major change in the homescreen is the dock bar. The icons have a flat design and don’t have texts beneath them, giving them a clean look.

Xiaomi says MIUI 9 will come with three new themes that you can choose from when you are setting up your phone after the update.

READ MORE: Launch of Xiaomi’s Full Inverter Air Conditioner is Fast Approaching

Apart from the official theme reveal, the Mi Max 2 also receives the split-screen feature. However, this is still limited to those running the developer ROM. The feature is available in the MIUI Global Developer 7.7.1.3 update. So if you own a Mi Max 2 and you are on the developer ROM, you can download the update here.

(Sources:1, 2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: