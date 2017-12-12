Nokia 6 (2018) Spotted on TENAA, Images Show 18:9 Display

In the previous week, a leaked image had revealed a mysterious Nokia phone with model number TA-1054. This smartphone has already received 3C certification and now it has been approved by TENAA in China. Speculations are rife that this smartphone will debuting as the second generation version of Nokia 6. The images of the alleged phone suggest that it will be coming with full screen design.

HMD Global had unveiled the original Nokia 6 globally in January this year and the Finnish firm is said to be working on the launch of its successor phone. The original Nokia 6 features a front-mounted fingerprint reader and a regular 16:9 display. However, the alleged Nokia 6 (2018) does not feature a front-facing fingerprint reader as it seems to be fitted with an 18:9 display. There are no capacitive buttons on the chin of the phone which means that it will be coming with on-screen controls.

Like the Nokia 5, the alleged Nokia 6 (2018) also houses an elongated camera module on the back panel of TA-1054 which appears similar to the Nokia 5 and below the LED flash is the fingerprint sensor. It is speculated that the smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 630 or 660 chipset. Previous leaks have revealed that it would be available with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

There is no confirmation on the launch date of the alleged Nokia 6 (2018). This year, the Finnish firm had used the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 platform to announce the new Nokia phones. Hence, it is speculated that the Nokia 6 (2018) may get unveiled at MWC 2018 in February next year. Some other sources claim that the phone may get announced first in China along with 4G Nokia 3310 in January 2018.

