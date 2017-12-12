Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Redmi Note 4: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been the company’s best-seller smartphone in 2017: thanks to this device and its excellent quality-price ratio, Xiaomi has established various records of sales during this year. The new Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus seems to be the device which will replace it starting from this month. But is it worth buying the new midrange or is it better to stick with the old one due to its price which is dropping a lot in this period? Let’s discover it with a specs comparison between these handsets.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm, 180 grams 151 x 76 x 8.5 mm, 165 grams DISPLAY 5,99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920p (Full HD), 401 ppi, 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2.0 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 7.1.2 Nougat, MIUI 9 Android 6.0 Marshmallow, MIUI 8 (upgradable) CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS CAMERA 12 MP f/2.2

5 MP front camera 13 MP f/2.0

5 MP front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh

Fast charging 5V / 2A 4100 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

The main difference between the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is in their displays. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus has a great screen to body ratio and this is great considering it’s still a budget device. Even though it has a size of 5.99 inches, the phone stays compact, lightweight and ergonomic thanks to the narrow bezels. The display also has more pixels, so it’s not just an upgrade in the size. The hardware side is exactly the same, but while Redmi Note 4 has been launched with MIUI 8 out of the box, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is equipped with MIUI 9 and it should be optimized better.

The camera should also be slightly improved on the Redmi 5 Plus. In the battery department, we’ll have to wait for an official test as the larger screen size of the new Redmi model may affect the battery life, but it still shouldn’t be significant.

The listing price of Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus starts from 151 dollars in China (about 128 euros, but it will be higher outside China), while you can actually buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at about 151 dollars (128€) all around the world thanks to the online street prices. So, if you are out to purchase both of these devices right now, the Redmi Note 4 will be cheaper for you.

Which one should you buy? In my opinion, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus actually has better value for money, so it is worth spending some extra dollar to buy the model as you will get the latest device that should be supported for a longer period. Plus, there’s the modern full screen design that you get, at a budget price tag.

However, the big drawback right now is getting hold of the Redmi 5 Plus at a decent price. Given that the phone was launched just recently, online stores are still to offer the phone for a good price tag.

PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

PRO

Modern 18:9 Display

Nice and efficient hardware side

Big battery

Improved design

MIUI 9 out of the box

CONS

Average camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

PRO

Incredibly affordable price

Great battery life

Excellent hardware for the price

One of the most supported phones by Xiaomi

CONS