Alleged OPPO R13 Specs Leaked: Reveals 4GB of RAM & 64GB Storage

The OPPO R13 first leaked a few weeks ago, revealing a design similar to that of the iPhone X. Today, a fresh leak has surfaced online which sheds more light on a few specifications of the phone.

The new leak is a screenshot of the “About Phone” section under the settings menu. The image shows the OPPO R13 is running ColorOS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. At the moment, the latest version of ColorOS is version 3.2 which was announced during the launch of the OPPO R11s and OPPO R11s Plus.

The image also reveals the phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with about 45GB available. The processor isn’t listed but is said to be an octa-core chipset. We were also able to deduce that it is a MediaTek processor based on the baseband version which begins with “MOLY”.

It is unusual for OPPO to use a MediaTek processor in its flagship. Another unusual detail in the screenshot is the security patch level which is that of 2016.

These two red flags taint the authenticity of this image, so we advise you take this leak with a pinch of salt.

(Source)