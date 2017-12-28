Samsung Announces January 4 Event, Probably Exynos 9810 Launch

The official Samsung Exynos Twitter account has announced an event scheduled for January 4, 2018. The event will most likely be for the official launch of the Exynos 9810 flagship mobile processor.

While the existence of the Exynos 9810 was officially confirmed in November, there has not yet been an official launch. The launch will see Samsung provide full details about the chips custom core design and LTE capabilities.

Based on the few details available, the Exynos 9810 will be a 10nm chip like its predecessor, the Exynos 8895. It will have 6CA support, a first for the mobile industry and will come with 3rd-gen custom CPU cores, an upgraded GPU and gigabit LTE.

The Exynos 9810 will first appear in the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ before making its way into the Galaxy Note9 later in the year.

Samsung also revealed in a press release that the mobile processor will be receiving a CES 2018 Innovation award. The annual event which holds in Las Vegas, USA begins on Tuesday, 9th of January and ends Friday, 12th of January.

