The Sony H4233 is The Xperia XA2 Ultra

The Sony H4233 has been revealed to be the Xperia XA2 Ultra, thanks to information on the website of regulatory agencies in Thailand and Malaysia.

A page on the website of SIRIM (Scientific and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) and Thailand’s NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) shows that the Sony H4233 is the model number of the Xperia XA2 Ultra.

The phone appeared on GFXBench in September listing specs like a 6” 1920 x 1080 display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also revealed the camera specs as a 21MP rear camera and a 16MP front facing camera with support for 4K video recording. The Xperia XA2 Ultra benchmarked was also running Android Oreo.

From the specs, it is obvious the phone belongs in the mid-range category. It will launch next year with a possible announcement at MWC 2018.

