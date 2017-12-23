Sony Xperia XZs Receives A Massive Price Cut In India, Now Available For Rs. 36,399

Sony Xperia XZs, the smartphone under Sony’s flagship Xperia X series, was launched in India in April this year for a price of Rs. 49,990. Now, the phone has received a massive price cut of Rs. 13,600 on Amazon India.

With this price cut, the smartphone is now available for purchase in India at just Rs. 36,399 (approximately $569). However, only the Black colour variant is available for that price. The Ice Blue and War Silver models are priced a bit higher and are available for Rs. 37,750 (approximately $590) and Rs. 37,495 (approximately $586), respectively.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the Sony Xperia XZs comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor along with Adreno 530 GPU. It is backed by 4GB RAM and comes in two options in terms of internal storage — 32GB and 64GB. The storage on the device can be expanded further up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The phone features a 19-megapixel rear camera which comes with anti-distortion shutter, triple image sensing technology, predictive Hybrid Autofocus, 5-axis stabilisation. It also supports 4K video recording, Super slow motion 960fps video capture and Predictive Capture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel Exmor RS camera sensor with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB Type-C port. The device is IP65/IP68 certified meaning that it is water and dust resistance. It is fuelled by a 2,900mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The Sony Xperia XZs runs Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own UI skin on top. However, the phone has recently been upgraded to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.