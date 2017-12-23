The Recently Certified SM-G888N0 isn’t Samsung’s foldable Galaxy X smartphone

It has been years since rumors about a foldable phone by Samsung have surfaced online. Reports have become more concrete thanks to some reliable rumors and certifications. But it seems that several concrete things about this device are wrong. Months ago, a device dubbed SM-G888N0 appeared in the database of South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency, hinting at a possible launch of the foldable phone in South Korea.

This codename has been spotted even at the Bluetooth SIG and it was expected to receive its official certification. That is why many people thought that a foldable phone was going to be released in 2018 by Samsung under the name of Galaxy X. But now it has been revealed that SM-G888N0 is not the codename which identifies Samsung’s foldable phone. According to the colleagues from Sammobile, SM-G888N0 is just a rugged phone which has been realized by Samsung for train personnel in South Korea.

The company is given the task to create the world’s first LTE-R network for trains in South Korea, and this device is part of this project. According to previous rumors, Samsung Galaxy X will be released in 2018 and an alleged patent has already surfaced. But we are not talking about SM-G888N0, and at this point, we can say that there is no official certification that proves its existence.

