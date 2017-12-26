Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Price Appears on a Russian Retailer Site

Last week, popular leakster Roland Quandt had leaked the full specifications of the upcoming Galaxy J2 (2018). He had also claimed that the entry-level smartphone may cost 8,000 Rubles (~$138) in Russia. Even though Samsung is yet to officially unveil the phone, the Galaxy J2 (2018) has appeared with full specifications and pricing on a retailer site in Russia.

The Galaxy J2 (2018)’s listing the Russian retailer site reveals that it will be arriving with a qHD resolution screen of 5 inches. It is surprising to know that the South Korean company is launching a phone with such a low resolution in 2018 when most companies are selling low budget phones with HD or Full HD resolution.

The Snapdragon 425 chipset is powering the Galaxy J2 (2018) along with 1.5 GB of RAM. The device is fueled by a 2,600mAh battery. It will be coming with a native storage of 16 GB. The external storage slot will allow users to add up to 256 GB of microSD card on the device.

The rear and front sides of the phone will be respectively featuring 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. It will be equipped with other features 3.5mm headphone slot, microUSB port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. Quandt had revealed that the phone would be coming in Black and Gold options. However, the Russian retailer has listed the phone in Black color only and it is carrying a price tag of 7,990 Rubles (~$138).

There is no confirmation on whether the company will be officially announcing this phone this year. Since the entire specifications of the phone have been revealed, it appears that it will be launching soon.

