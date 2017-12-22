Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt With 3GB RAM And 32GB Storage Launched In India

Samsung has today launched a new variant of the Galaxy J7 Nxt with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage in India. The company had originally launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage earlier this year in July.

The 3GB RAM model has been listed on the company’s website and is also available for purchase through offline stores across the country. This new Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt smartphone features Samsung Pay Mini and also supports AR stickers.

The 3GB RAM model of Galaxy J7 Nxt is priced at Rs. 12,990 (approximately $203). It is available in Black colour variant only and is currently listed as “Sold Out”. On the other hand, the 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM model is currently available for Rs. 10,500.

The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and is powered by a 1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. With the launch of this new variant, the phone is now available in two models — one with 2GB RAM and another with 3GB RAM.

The 2GB RAM model comes with 16GB of internal storage while the 3GB RAM model comes with 32GB of onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256GB.

In the camera department, the Galaxy J7 Nxt features a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus, f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. The front camera has a 5-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and GLONASS. The phone runs on Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box with Samsung’s own UI skin on top. The device is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.