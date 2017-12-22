Vivo X20 Swarovski Gift Box Version Announced, Comes With A Crystal Necklace

Vivo is at it again with its latest full-screen X20 smartphone which has got a number of editions than we can keep count of. The Vivo X20 has now got a Swarovski Gift Box Version which comes with a Swarovski crystal necklace valued at 999 Yuan. The new version is available for both the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus.

The necklace comes with a pendant manufactured using X-Cut technology to create a 32 section diamond version. Each crystal necklace is equipped with a professional jewellery testing certificate while the jewellery box is equipped with Swarovski’s official authorized tag which guarantees the originality of the necklace.

Apart the customised necklace, the Vivo X20 Swarovski Gift Box edition features the same specification with the previous versions.The new edition retains the all-metal body of the other versions. It features a similar 6.01-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 12MP + 5-MP dual rear cameras, 12MP selfie shooter and a 3,250mAh battery. The new Vivo X20 Swarovski Gift Box edition is available in 4GB + 64GB memory version priced at 2998 yuan, and 4GB + 128GB memory version priced 3,398 Yuan. On the other hand, the Vivo 20 Plus is available in 4GB + 64GB memory and is priced at 3498 Yuan (~$483). The new version is now opened for booking at Jingdong and would go on sale as from December 25.

