Xiaomi Redmi 5 Black Colour Variant To Be Available From 25th December

Earlier this month, Xiaomi joined the growing list of smartphone manufacturers who have launched a smartphone will a full-screen display. The company launched two phones — Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

At the time of announcing the smartphones, the company revealed that it will be available in four colour options — Gold, Rose Gold, Blue and Black. The Redmi 5 went on sale last week, but the Black colour option was not available.

Today, the company has announced that the Black colour variant for the Redmi 5 will now be available from 25th December, at the same price — 799 Yuan (approximately $122) for the 2GB RAM model while the 3GB RAM will be available for 899 Yuan (approximately $137).

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, along with Adreno 506 graphics.

The phone, which has a full metallic body, comes in two options — 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity.

There is a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with a f/2.2 aperture with 1.25 µm pixel size that is equipped with a Soft-LED flash. It comes with features like phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), dark light enhancement technology, facial recognition, HDR, Panorama and Burst mode.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 6X Back Cover Leaked, Reveals iPhone X Like Dual Camera Setup

It also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper that is coupled with features like Smart Beauty 5.0, facial recognition, and full HD video recording at 30fps. The device is running on Android Nougat operating system based MIUI 9.

Connectivity options on the device include hybrid dual SIM slot, micro USB, full Netcom support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS. The device is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery.