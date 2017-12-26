Xiaomi Said to Focus on 3D Facial Recognition in 2018 As Rivals Opt for Under Display Fingerprint Scanner

Synaptics has recently confirmed that it is working with Vivo to launch a smartphone next year that will come enabled with under-display fingerprint scanner. Fresh information shared by an industry insider has revealed that not only Vivo, but also other leading smartphone OEMs will be debuting phones with in-screen fingerprint scanner in 2018. However, he claims that Xiaomi is not so keen on introducing the advanced fingerprint scanning technology as it will be introducing 3D facial recognition feature on its future phones.

According to the industry insider besides Vivo, other companies like Huawei and OnePlus will also launch smartphones with in-screen fingerprint scanner. This corroborates with our report that revealed that the OnePlus 6 will come equipped with under-display fingerprint reader.

Since Xiaomi is focusing on developing 3D facial recognition technology, it is expected to introduce the feature first on the upcoming Mi 7 flagship. It is speculated that the 3D facial recognition by Xiaomi could be as robust as Face ID by Apple. The Chinese firm is reportedly working Qualcomm, Himax Technologies and Truly Opt-Electronics to begin the mass production of 3D facial scanning technology by the first quarter of 2018. After arriving on the Xiaomi Mi 7, the advanced face scanning feature is also expected to be available on multiple devices from the company.

Xiaomi has already hinted that the upcoming Mi 7 flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset. It is also speculated to arrive with AI driven dual rear cameras. It is rumored to launch as the first Xiaomi phone with wireless charging technology. The Chinese firm is also pegged to launch a larger Mi 7 Plus alongside the Mi 7 smartphone. The Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus are rumored to respectively arrive with 5.65-inch and 6.01-inch screens. Both the phones are likely to support 18:9 aspect ratio.

