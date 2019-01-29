Buy Top Variants Of The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Smartphone At Dropped Prices on GeeKmaxi

Even months after hitting the store shelves, the Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S smartphone hasn’t stopped garnering popularity.

The Chinese tech company made its long-awaited Mi Mix 2S smartphone available to its loyal fanbase last year in April. While it became an instant hit, the phone failed to grab the attention of those living on a tight budget.

In order to ensure that budget-conscious buyers can get their tech greedy hands on the coveted smartphone, Xiaomi has teamed up with GeekMaxi. Thanks to this collaboration, you can now buy the Mi Mix 2S without breaking the bank.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (6GB RAM+64GB ROM)

The aforesaid variant of the Mi Mix 2S smartphone would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just 359,00 € (about $450) on GeekMaxi.

This is a noteworthy reduction in the device’s original asking price of 384,00 € (about $439). This discount will be valid for the black color version of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (6GB RAM+128GB ROM)

If you fancy having more space for storing your favorite photos, videos, and other multimedia content, you can go for the slightly larger variant of the Mi Mix 2S that comes with 125GB of internal storage capacity.

While this variant usually sells for 424,00 € (about $485), you can now buy it on GeeKmaxi for just 399,00 €, which translates roughly to about $456. You can choose between black and white color versions of this model.

Sporting an eye-catching curved ceramic design, the Mi Mix 2S is an irresistible smartphone that features a 5.99 inches full-screen display. The phone is housed in a sturdy curved aluminum frame.

Under the hood, the global version of the phone packs a powerful Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor and a highly competent Adreno 630 GPU.

As far as the optics are concerned, it houses a 12MP + 12MP dual camera setup with dual PD and flashlight on the back.

Up front, there’s a 5MP camera with AI Beautify, Selfie countdown, Face recognition, Mirror, HDR for self-portraits and 1080p video call with real-time Beautify.

The phone MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery. The Mi Mix 2S also features a slew of useful sensors such as a fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

You can visit this link in order to check out the rest of the specifications on the Mi Mix 2S and avail the discount, which will be valid only for a limited period of time.