Lenovo Z5 Pro GT sold out in 32 seconds in its first sale

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 855 chipset went on sale for the first time today at 10AM (local time) in China today. The smartphone was made available for purchase through Jingdong Mall. A screenshot shared by MyDrivers shows that the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was sold in less than in a minute in its first sale. Moreover, Lenovo has released an official poster which states that Z5 Pro GT was sold out in just 32 seconds.

The publication claims that the popularity of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is such that it had received 220,000 reservations before it went on sale at 10 AM (local time). Hence, it is no surprise to see the phone to get sold out so quickly. Even though the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT comes in a 12 GB RAM variant, the company is currently selling only three variants of the smartphone such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. These models are respectively priced at 2,698 Yuan (~$400), 2,998 Yuan (~$445) and 3,398 Yuan (~$504).

The smartphone was also made available for purchase through Lenovo China’s online store and Lynx. Customers who managed to place an order will be receiving their shipments from Feb. 1. Lenovo and JD.com are yet to confirm on the date of the second sale of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is an advanced version of the Snapdragon 710 chipset powered Lenovo Z5 Pro slider phone. The Z5 Pro GT features a 6.39-inch S-AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The slide of the phone features 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera setup. The back panel of the smartphone features 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup. It is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery and comes loaded with ZUI 10 based Android 9 Pie OS. The smartphone is available in Black color only. There is no word on the international availability of the Z5 Pro GT.