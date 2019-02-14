Xiaomi Mi 8 SE receives Android Pie stable update, gets official price cut too

The Xiaomi Mi 8 series began receiving the Android Pie update back in December. It already arrived on the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition and now it is rolling out to the Mi 8 SE.

The Mi 8 SE is an upper mid-range phone powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. Unfortunately, Xiaomi didn’t release it outside China. The update is rolling out as MIUI 10.2.2 and you can download it from the source link if you don’t want to wait for the OTA. You wouldn’t notice any visual changes since the device already runs MIUI 10 which is heavily customized.

Xiaomi has also slashed the selling price of the Mi 8 SE. The 6GB RAM + 64GB variant is now priced at ¥1599 (~$236) instead of ¥1699 (~$250). You can grab it at this new price on JD.com or on Xiaomi’s online store. The 128G version is sold at ¥1699 (~$250). The new price applies to all color variants.

The Mi 8 SE has a 5.88” FHD+ Super AMOLED display and covered with Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. There is a Snapdragon 710 processor under the glass back and a 3,120mAh battery. It has a 20MP selfie camera and a 12MP + 5MP dual camera combo on its rear. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for face unlock, though it will do you good to know the latter isn’t secure.

