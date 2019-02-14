Xiaomi raises alarm over fraudulent issuance of fake Mi Store franchise in India

Xiaomi‘s dramatic five-year sojourn in India has been an exciting one which has seen the company rise through the ranks to emerge as India’s top-most smartphone vendor for 2018. The company’s success has been mostly due to the aggressive online and offline strategy that is in use. As they say, success has so many friends. Xiaomi’s success has attracted quite a number of friends but some are coming to the party with evil intentions. The company’s India CEO Manu Jain has alerted the public of a new scam being carried out in India presently.

FRAUD ALERT! I have come across a scam where few retailers have been cheated into buying fake franchises of @XiaomiIndia Mi Stores! Shocking to see forged documents, with my fake signatures. We have filed a case with cyber crime department & police is investigating this matter. pic.twitter.com/AbK6Pvfbei — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 12, 2019

According to the CEO of Xiaomi India, Manu Jain, a new scam has been detected in which a few retailers have been hoodwinked into procuring fake Xiaomi India franchise. The CEO shared a couple of documents with his signature appended on them but says they are all fake documents and that his signatures were forged. He didn’t indicate if any of such franchise running on the fake approval as been identified and shut down. The post wasn’t also explicit on ways fans can detect fake Mi Stores if there is any in India. However, Mr Jain disclosed that a case has been filed with India’s cybercrime department and is currently under investigation by the police.

My request to all retail partners: please do NOT fall for scams! Anything related to Xiaomi, Mi Stores, products, prices etc.: please verify by contacting our local teams OR calling toll-free no.: 1800 103 6286 OR on https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 OR our official social media pages 🙏 https://t.co/tsCsuEnmji — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 12, 2019

In order to curb such fraud, Xiaomi India shared a number of communication channels including its website Mi.com and social media pages, through which inquiries relating to Xiaomi, Mi Stores, products, prices and others can be gotten.