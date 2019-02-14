5G war: Huawei publishes Q&A facts on its website in a bid to regain clients’ confidence

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei continues to make efforts aimed at ensuring it regains the trust of its fans and clients blighted by the security concerns and several clampdowns on the company’s operations by the US government. In order to keep existing clients and perhaps sway countries who are still contemplating about using Huawei’s 5G infrastructures, the Chinese telecoms giant has published a detailed Q&A on its website entitled “Huawei Facts”.

This is coming as the US government continues to push its allies to block the Chinese company from proving their 5G hardware. The US thinks, unsubstantiated though, that Huawei’s equipment could be used for spying by the Chinese government. The latest move by the US is said to be an executive order banning the use of Huawei’s 5G equipment by US carriers. The Q&A is aimed at salvaging any public goodwill still left out there for Huawei. Already the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan have locked Huawei from providing the 5G hardware. Several countries in Europe are said to be considering a similar move and are currently examining their stance. The US is likely to influence Europe’s decision considering a recent statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington may be forced to scale back certain operations in Europe and elsewhere if countries continue to do business with Huawei.

In its Q&A, Huawei says there has never been a major security breach in its 30 years of business but if evidence is produced, it will be addressed “directly”. The Chinese company also asserts that despite numerous “inaccurate reports in the media”, Chinese law does not require it to install “back doors” in networks and other equipment. The company continues to deny any untoward connections with the Chinese military or security agencies. It also harps on the need for countries to recognise the importance of setting better common standards, adopting ­industry best practices and implementing risk-mitigation procedures to ensure that there is an objective basis for choosing technology vendors. It is quite unclear if this US clampdown is an escalation of the US-China trade war or the concerns are 100% genuine. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

