Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2 go on sale for $159 and $179 respectively

Mobvoi announced two new smartwatches at CES 2019, however, it didn’t reveal the price for the Wear OS-powered watches. Today it announced the Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch E2 will sell for $159 and $179 respectively and both can be purchased right away.

While both watches share the same specs, Mobvoi is selling the sports-like Ticwatch S2 for $20 more. That extra amount is for the watch’s MIL-810G compliance which means it can survive extreme temperatures, shock, water, and dust, unlike the E2 which is only waterproof up to 5ATM.

Other than the difference highlighted above, both watches have a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 400 x 400 resolution, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and a 415mAh battery that is said to last up to 2-days on a charge. They both have built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, a 24-hour heart-rate monitor, and run Google’s Wear OS.

Mobvoi has also announced a new feature called TicMotion 1.0 which is a suite of AI algorithms that proactively detect any physical activity you are involved in and record them without you doing anything. So there is no need to set either of the watches to swimming mode or running mode before it begins tracking. TicMotion will also include sleep tracking but it will arrive as a future OTA update.

The Ticwatch E2 is available in Shadow while the Ticwatch S2 is available in Midnight. The S2 will have a Glacier (white) model that will be released in the future. Both watches can be purchased on Amazon now. You can also purchase them on Mobvoi’s official website.