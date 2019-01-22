Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Lenovo S5 Pro GT vs Honor View 10 Lite: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely one of the superstars in the smartphones world at the beginning of 2019. Despite not being a flagship, the handset catalyzed the attention of millions of people through its amazing specs sheet and its incredibly affordable price. Nowadays, it is very rare that a well-established company releases a so powerful device with a price tag under $150, but Xiaomi did, even though it is currently the world’s 4th smartphone brand. Here, we will compare it with two other outsiders in the midrange segment: the surprising Lenovo S5 Pro GT and the Honor View 10 Lite.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Lenovo S5 Pro GT vs Huawei Honor View 10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Lenovo S5 Pro GT Huawei Honor View 10 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams 154.5 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, 170 grams 160.4 x 76.6t x 7.8 mm, 175 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 396 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei Hisilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, MIUI Android 8.0 Oreo, ZUI Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.2 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 48 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP front camera Dual 12 + 20 MP f/1.8 and f/2.6

Dual 20 + 8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 20 + 2 MP f/1.8

16 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 3500 mAh 3750 mAh, Fast Charging ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

Probably in order to cut costs, Lenovo decided not to focus so much on the design and materials of the S5 Pro GT. It is a classic full metal unibody device with a big notch, but there is a reason for that big notch: it is one of the few midrange devices to feature 3D facial recognition thanks to its IR sensor. However, if you want the most beautiful and solid device, then you should go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Besides having an amazing rear side available in gradient colors, as well as a small waterdrop notch, it has a stunning build quality. Its display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and its rear glass is very resistant. The phone is also water resistant. Honor View 10 Lite is beautiful as well, but its dimensions are not the top due to its bigger display.

Display

If you are looking for the best multimedia experience, Lenovo S5 Pro GT is your best choice. It has a wonderful LTPS display with high brightness and good image reproduction, as well as loud stereo speakers. If you need more comfort while using your device for productivity, then maybe Honor View 10 Lite is better due to its huge 6.5-inch display. What about Xiaomi Redmi Note 7? It has deep blacks and pretty nice colors, but in my opinion, it is inferior to the Lenovo S5 Pro GT.

Specs & Software

The most suitable phone for people looking for the best performance in heavy scenarios is Lenovo S5 Pro GT, even though it has just marginal differences compared to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. It has exactly the same chipset and the same amount of RAM, but it comes with more internal storage in its most expensive variant (128 GB). However, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 should soon hit the shelves in a new 128 GB version, in that case, it will be a draw. I excluded Honor View 10 Lite because it has a slightly inferior chipset due to its worse GPU, but it is still a very good midrange device in terms of performance. All the devices run a customized Android version.

Camera

These devices are all great camera phones that is something not so easy to find in the midrange segment, but Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the most interesting one when it comes to rear cameras. It has an excellent 48 MP sensor on the back which is able to capture a huge detail in many conditions, paired with an efficient depth sensor. But Lenovo S5 Pro GT is another outstanding camera phone and unlike most of the midrange devices, it supports 2x optical zoom. Talking about the front cameras, Lenovo S5 Pro GT is the best with its dual setup able to capture depth info in a very accurate way.

Battery

The biggest battery is the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, and it is also the one that lasts more thanks to the great hardware and software optimizations. Honor View 10 Lite comes right after as it features a slightly smaller battery, but Lenovo S5 Pro GT is still able to achieve a full day of intensive usage.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 debuted in China with a price of just $147/€129 in the base variant, Lenovo S5 Pro GT costs about $227/€200 in China and Honor View 10 Lite is sold in the global market for about $272/€240 (street price). Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 wins the comparison thanks to its bigger battery, better build quality, and more affordable price. But Lenovo S5 Pro GT remains one of the most interesting and unique mid-rangers with its 3D face recognition, great cameras and stereo speakers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Lenovo S5 Pro GT vs Huawei Honor View 10 Lite: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

PROs

Great design

Affordable price

Great camera

Bigger battery

Good build quality

CONS

Nothing particular

Lenovo S5 Pro GT

PROs

Good hardware

Nice cameras

Stereo speakers

3D face recognition

CONS

Design

Huawei Honor View 10 Lite

PROs

Great aesthetics

Big display

Big battery

micro SD dedicated slot

CONS