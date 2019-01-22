Honor View 20 with 6.4-inch AllView punch-hole display, Kirin 980 chipset, and 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor officially launched

Last week, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched its flagship smartphone — Honor V20 in its home market, China. Now, the same phone is making its way to the global markets as Honor View 20.

As expected, at a launch event in Paris today, Honor has officially launched its Honor View 20 smartphone which packs several advanced features, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 25-megapixel front-facing camera inside the display, and Link Turbo technology.

Built with the combination of metal and glass, the smartphone boasts a premium appeal. It is also the company’s first V-series smartphone that sports a 3D glass with V-shaped texture which is prominent when light reflects on it.

The phone has a punch-hold display which has a small cut-out in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera. The cut-out hole is only 4.5mm in diameter, allowing the phone to have slimmer bezels around the display.

As for the specifications, they are pretty much the same as the Honor V20. It boasts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD AllView display that supports 2310 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ screen resolution, offering a screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 percent and a pixel density of 382ppi.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core chipset with Liquid Cooling technology, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

For photography, the Honor View 20 comes with a unique horizontal arrangement for its dual camera setup which includes Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) stereo lens. The 48-megapixel AI Ultra Clear primary sensor that is assisted by powerful image processing capabilities of the dual NPU unit of the Kirin 980 can capture even better shots with AI HDR.

The camera also carries support for AIS handheld super night view mode, super slow-motion HD quality video recording at 960 fps and 4-into-1 pixel binding technology. The 3D ToF can be used for Augmented Reality which brings support for depth measurement, bone recognition, motion capture, 3D body shaping and 3D somatosensory games on the Honor V20.

At the front, the smartphone features an AI-powered selfie camera of 25-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. As per the company, the phone can also be turned into a supercomputer by connecting a large display, a mouse and a keyboard.

In the software department, the Honor View 20 runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9 and comes with improved GPU Turbo 2.0 technology for accelerated GPU performance. The company claims that the GPU performance of the Honor V20 is 20 times better than mainstream smartphones. It also has NINE liquid cooling system offers comprehensive heat dissipation for core heating sources of different components for the camera, CPU and charging IC.

Coming to the connectivity, the smartphone comes equipped with dual-band GPS technology. It also has the Link Turbo technology that aggregates LTE and Wi-Fi connections offers uninterrupted internet connectivity on Honor V20. Other features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which supports 4.5V/5A rapid charging.

Read More: Honor 10 Lite with a 6.21-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC and dual rear cameras launched in India, pricing starts at Rs. 13,999 ($197)

The Honor View 20 will be available in four colors — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Red, and Phantom Blue. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at 549 Euros (approx. $624) while the Moschino co-designed 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at 649 Euros (approx. $738). It will be available for purchase from 23rd January.