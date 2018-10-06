Xiaomi opens Mi TV Factory in India to increase supply

This year marked Xiaomi‘s entry into the smart TV market in India. According to IDC, the Chinese manufacturer is now India’s No. 1 smart TV brand. In order to cement its new position in the market and also increase supply, Xiaomi has opened a factory where it will manufacture the smart TVs sold in the country.

The new TV factory is a collaboration with Dixon Technologies, an Indian-owned company. The partnership resulted in a 4% increase in the shares of Dixon. The factory which is located in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, has a total area of 32 acres and employs over 850 workers.

Xiaomi says the factory has a production capacity target of 100,000 smart TVs per month by Q1 2019. It will begin with the production of the Mi LED TV 4A 32” and the Mi LED TV 4A 43” and add other models next year.

The new factory is one of the results of the Indian government’s “Make in India” programme which encourages companies to manufacture their products in the country. The programme was established in 2014 and covers 25 sectors save for space, defense, and news media.

With the new factory, Xiaomi’s smart TVs should be easily available for purchase and the manufacturer shouldn’t have to resort to flash sales.

